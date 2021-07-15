Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $468.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.05. Pool has a 52-week low of $280.45 and a 52-week high of $478.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.