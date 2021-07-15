Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $180,431.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00006542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00147861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.71 or 0.99999722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.86 or 0.01010905 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

