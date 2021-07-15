Portion (PRT) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $24,925.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00851870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars.

