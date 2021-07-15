PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $280.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,197.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.46 or 0.06062783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.85 or 0.01432311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00394140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00136081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00610555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00314655 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,426,784 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

