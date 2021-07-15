Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.30. Powell Industries shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 111,149 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Powell Industries by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.