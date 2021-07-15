Power Ledger Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $79.11 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050415 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015297 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.07 or 0.00863376 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.
About Power Ledger
According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “
Buying and Selling Power Ledger
