PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $30.71 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

