Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.4 days.
Shares of PRDSF stock remained flat at $$6.70 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77. Prada has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.67.
Prada Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.