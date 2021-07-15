Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.4 days.

Shares of PRDSF stock remained flat at $$6.70 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77. Prada has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

