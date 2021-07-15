PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

