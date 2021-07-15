PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter.

PSK traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.97. 16,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,746. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.04. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.87%.

PSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.17.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

