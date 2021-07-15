Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 1,300 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 280,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 391,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

