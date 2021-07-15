Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

