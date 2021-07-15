Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 34,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,000. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $910.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

