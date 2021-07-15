Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Premier worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

