President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.42 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03), with a volume of 692,312 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.17.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

