Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

