PRIA (PRIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $269.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. PRIA has a market cap of $187,362.36 and $269.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00008470 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars.

