Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,357,964 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,400.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.45% of Expedia Group worth $619,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

