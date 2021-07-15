Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 697,457 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.72% of Colfax worth $755,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

CFX stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

