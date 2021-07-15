Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,992,799 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.74% of PerkinElmer worth $681,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

