Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 204,729 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.99% of Sealed Air worth $765,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.