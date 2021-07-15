Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 48,538 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.83% of Acceleron Pharma worth $726,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,254,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after buying an additional 237,807 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.