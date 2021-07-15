Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,134 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.55% of BWX Technologies worth $662,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

