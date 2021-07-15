Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.50% of Nevro worth $654,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

NVRO stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $120.76 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

