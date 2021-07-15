Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $719.40 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $719,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $170.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.