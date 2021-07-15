Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $746.05 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.75% of Zynga worth $746,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $557,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 632,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,010 shares of company stock worth $34,237,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

