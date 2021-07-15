Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $778.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.38% of Kodiak Sciences worth $778,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $170,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $89.07 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.25.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.