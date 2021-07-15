Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $818.38 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.70% of Skyworks Solutions worth $818,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.83. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

