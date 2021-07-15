Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $929 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,329,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,002,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.87% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $84,860,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $64,830,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

RBLX stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,877 shares of company stock worth $61,304,671 in the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.