Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,127,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 656,380 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.46% of Zimmer Biomet worth $820,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

