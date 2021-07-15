Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,261,971 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.97% of RH worth $747,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $680.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $269.57 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

