Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,566,111 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,566,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.46% of TC Energy worth $652,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.