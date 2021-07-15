Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 17,491,635 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,487,028 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,491,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.20% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $575,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

