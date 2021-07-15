Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 498,371 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $561,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,738 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

