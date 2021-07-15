Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 545,407 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,862,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 545,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.98% of Corning worth $733,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 3,084 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $135,757.68. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.