Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 804,404 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,355,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 14.64% of Rayonier worth $656,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 594,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,453,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 138,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYN stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.