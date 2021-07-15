Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 242,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,479. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

