Privatix (PRIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,159.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $61,244.70 and approximately $17,159.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00857738 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

PRIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.