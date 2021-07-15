Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.08

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.08 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 168,795 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £70.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

