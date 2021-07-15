Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,269 Shares

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $77,525.04.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Professional alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

PFHD stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.