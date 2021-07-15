Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

