Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 354.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Progyny worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Progyny by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.29. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,554,908 shares of company stock worth $93,974,858. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

