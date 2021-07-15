Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $207,289.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $207,289.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00029661 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,761,197,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,106,649 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

