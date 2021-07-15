Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFPT. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.06. 6,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.82. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

