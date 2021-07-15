Propy Hits Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Propy has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and $257,946.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00852955 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

