ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.38% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

