Prosper Hits 1-Day Volume of $129,544.00 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $129,544.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00050330 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001809 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012967 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.