Prothena Co. plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.82). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,142 shares of company stock worth $7,217,792. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth $2,182,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

