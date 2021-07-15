Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,613 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE AGR opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

