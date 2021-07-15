Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 41,548 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 315.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock valued at $90,109,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.